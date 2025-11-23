Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Jharkhand

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a man allegedly killed his wife and children before taking his own life. Tensions and financial hardship reportedly led to the fatal dispute. Authorities are investigating, with forensic teams examining the scene and an FIR pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:30 IST
Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, a harrowing event unfolded as a family of four was found dead. On Sunday morning, police discovered the bodies at their home in Bardahi village, situated within the Hansdiha police station area.

The deceased were identified as Virendra Manjhi, 30, his wife Aarti Kumari, 26, their 4-year-old daughter Ruhi Kumari, and 2-year-old son Viraj Kumar. SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar revealed that the investigation indicates a domestic dispute potentially fueled the tragedy.

The family struggled with financial issues, and the situation escalated after the wife returned from a prolonged stay with her parents. Authorities have called in a Forensic Science Laboratory team, and further statements will establish an FIR. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
2
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India
3
Doriane Pin Clinches All-Female F1 Academy Title in Las Vegas

Doriane Pin Clinches All-Female F1 Academy Title in Las Vegas

 Global
4
Strengthening Bonds: India and Canada Chart New Course for Deeper Cooperation

Strengthening Bonds: India and Canada Chart New Course for Deeper Cooperatio...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025