Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Dumka district, a harrowing event unfolded as a family of four was found dead. On Sunday morning, police discovered the bodies at their home in Bardahi village, situated within the Hansdiha police station area.

The deceased were identified as Virendra Manjhi, 30, his wife Aarti Kumari, 26, their 4-year-old daughter Ruhi Kumari, and 2-year-old son Viraj Kumar. SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar revealed that the investigation indicates a domestic dispute potentially fueled the tragedy.

The family struggled with financial issues, and the situation escalated after the wife returned from a prolonged stay with her parents. Authorities have called in a Forensic Science Laboratory team, and further statements will establish an FIR. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)