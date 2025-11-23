Political Leaders Rally Against Centre's Proposal on Chandigarh Governance

Political leaders from Punjab, such as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have fiercely opposed the Centre's proposal to allow the President to legislate directly for Chandigarh. This move has sparked significant criticism, with accusations of it being an attack on Punjab's constitutional rights.

The Centre, responding to the political outcry, clarified that there is no current plan to introduce this bill in the Parliament's winter session. The clarification aimed to assure that Chandigarh's governance and administrative structure would remain unchanged, despite the earlier proposal documented in legislative bulletins.

Punjab leadership asserts that the proposed amendment is a strategic move to sever Punjab's rights over Chandigarh, fueling political tensions. Amidst this backdrop, various parties have called emergency meetings to discuss strategies to oppose the bill, highlighting the contentious nature of the proposed governance changes for Chandigarh.