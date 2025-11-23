Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata Hotel Tragedy

Authorities investigate the death of Adarsh Losalalka, found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Kolkata hotel. Two individuals have been arrested, and the case explores whether it was murder or an accident. Connections via a dating app are being scrutinized for more leads.

In a baffling incident in south Kolkata's Kasba area, police have detained two individuals in connection with the death of 33-year-old Adarsh Losalalka. His body was discovered in a hotel, surrounded by blood.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and examining electronic evidence to piece together what happened. Detained suspects Kamal Saha and Dhruba Mitra were captured in city hideouts.

While initial findings suggest a dating app connection, police are investigating whether the incident was a murder or an unfortunate accident. Currently, interrogations are ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding Losalalka's death.

