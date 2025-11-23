Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata Hotel Tragedy

In a baffling incident in south Kolkata's Kasba area, police have detained two individuals in connection with the death of 33-year-old Adarsh Losalalka. His body was discovered in a hotel, surrounded by blood.

Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and examining electronic evidence to piece together what happened. Detained suspects Kamal Saha and Dhruba Mitra were captured in city hideouts.

While initial findings suggest a dating app connection, police are investigating whether the incident was a murder or an unfortunate accident. Currently, interrogations are ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding Losalalka's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)