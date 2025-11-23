Illegal LPG Cylinder Racket Busted in Delhi's Mundka

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a significant illegal LPG cylinder refilling operation in Mundka, an official announced on Sunday. The unit was located in a residential area, posing significant risks to those nearby. Five individuals have been detained, and the primary suspect remains at large.

During the police raid at a Swarn Park location, authorities found that domestic LPG cylinders were being unlawfully transferred to commercial ones. This activity was conducted to exploit higher rates during the winter season, as confirmed by police officials.

The illegal operation, which was facilitated by a godown named Sai Logistics, also involved vehicles for distribution. Suspects disclosed Vinod Kumar as the mastermind behind the operation, and a formal case has been registered with ongoing efforts to capture him.

