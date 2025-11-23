Left Menu

Illegal LPG Cylinder Racket Busted in Delhi's Mundka

The Delhi Police dismantled an illegal LPG cylinder refilling unit in Mundka, detaining five individuals and confiscating over 500 cylinders. The operation posed significant dangers to local residents. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Vinod Kumar, the primary suspect responsible for orchestrating the illicit activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a significant illegal LPG cylinder refilling operation in Mundka, an official announced on Sunday. The unit was located in a residential area, posing significant risks to those nearby. Five individuals have been detained, and the primary suspect remains at large.

During the police raid at a Swarn Park location, authorities found that domestic LPG cylinders were being unlawfully transferred to commercial ones. This activity was conducted to exploit higher rates during the winter season, as confirmed by police officials.

The illegal operation, which was facilitated by a godown named Sai Logistics, also involved vehicles for distribution. Suspects disclosed Vinod Kumar as the mastermind behind the operation, and a formal case has been registered with ongoing efforts to capture him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

