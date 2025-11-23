Left Menu

Erdogan Weighs Turkey's Role in Gaza Stabilisation Force

President Erdogan of Turkey is considering deploying Turkish security forces to a planned international stabilisation force in Gaza. Turkey has been involved in ceasefire negotiations and is keen to join this effort. Erdogan accused Israel of genocide, a claim Israel denies.

Erdogan Weighs Turkey's Role in Gaza Stabilisation Force
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey is evaluating the potential deployment of its security forces to an international stabilisation force intended for Gaza. He emphasized that a final decision will be made after thorough discussions.

Turkey, a NATO member, played a pivotal role in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, signing an accord in Egypt and pledging to monitor its execution. The country has also expressed a strong interest in participating in the planned stabilisation force.

During a press conference after the G20 summit in South Africa, Erdogan reiterated his accusation that the situation in Gaza equates to "genocide," holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable. In contrast, Israel refutes these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

