Balancing Powers: Outgoing CJI Gavai's Insights on Governors' Timelines
Outgoing Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, shared his views on maintaining constitutional balance by nullifying timelines for governors on bills, emphasizing judicial independence. He explained that while governors cannot delay bill approvals indefinitely, the court cannot enforce timelines not prescribed by the Constitution.
In a candid conversation, outgoing Chief Justice of India BR Gavai addressed key constitutional issues concerning the powers of governors. Justice Gavai highlighted the recent apex court verdict, which dismissed timelines for governors, affirming separation of powers and the limitations of judicial authority.
Justice Gavai acknowledged criticism over diluting timelines, emphasizing the Constitution's constraints on the judiciary to impose such timelines. He stressed that while governors cannot stall on bills indefinitely, judicial review is available for extreme delays, ensuring a balanced approach.
Speaking on judicial independence, Justice Gavai advocated for maintaining public trust through the collegium system. He condemned the notion that judges are independent only if they rule against the government, asserting that decisions must be based solely on case merits.
