Left Menu

Massive Illicit Liquor Seizure in Jharkhand: Gang Busted

Authorities in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have arrested eight individuals following the seizure of illegal foreign liquor worth approximately Rs 70 lakh. The raid took place in Tardih village, where a large quantity of illicit liquor was found. The suspects planned to smuggle the liquor to Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:17 IST
Massive Illicit Liquor Seizure in Jharkhand: Gang Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district arrested eight people and seized illicit foreign liquor valued at Rs 70 lakh from a house. The operation took place in Tardih village based on a tip-off.

Led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar Bimal, the raid uncovered a stockpile of unauthorized liquor hidden in the home of Kumar Chandan. The arrested individuals were allegedly gearing up to smuggle the contraband to Bihar.

Police confiscated 332 cartons containing 15,936 bottles, along with materials used to create counterfeit foreign liquor, four vehicles, and several mobile phones. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

 India
2
Scotland's Redemption: A Dominant Victory Over Tonga

Scotland's Redemption: A Dominant Victory Over Tonga

 United Kingdom
3
Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

 India
4
Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025