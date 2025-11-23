Massive Illicit Liquor Seizure in Jharkhand: Gang Busted
Authorities in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have arrested eight individuals following the seizure of illegal foreign liquor worth approximately Rs 70 lakh. The raid took place in Tardih village, where a large quantity of illicit liquor was found. The suspects planned to smuggle the liquor to Bihar.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district arrested eight people and seized illicit foreign liquor valued at Rs 70 lakh from a house. The operation took place in Tardih village based on a tip-off.
Led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar Bimal, the raid uncovered a stockpile of unauthorized liquor hidden in the home of Kumar Chandan. The arrested individuals were allegedly gearing up to smuggle the contraband to Bihar.
Police confiscated 332 cartons containing 15,936 bottles, along with materials used to create counterfeit foreign liquor, four vehicles, and several mobile phones. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Excise Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
