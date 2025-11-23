Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Corruption Crackdown: Unraveling Massive Liquor and DMF Scams

Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at 19 locations regarding alleged liquor and District Mineral Foundation scams. Key figures, including IAS officers and politicians, were implicated. The liquor scam ran between 2019 and 2022 involving Rs 2,500 crore. The DMF irregularities spanned from 2021 to 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:47 IST
Chhattisgarh's Corruption Crackdown: Unraveling Massive Liquor and DMF Scams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) launched an extensive operation on Sunday, targeting 19 locations to probe suspected scams involving liquor and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). These investigations trace back to revelations during the previous Congress administration, according to officials.

The liquor scam case broke open with searches spanning eight locations, including key districts like Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, and Bastar, noted an ACB/EOW official. Premises linked to retired IAS officers Anil Tuteja and Niranjan Das have been scrutinized, as both are arrested suspects in the liquor scandal.

In parallel, the DMF case led to raids at 11 locations across Raipur, Bilaspur, Surguja, Kondagaon, Balrampur, and Dhamtari. This investigation targets properties associated with Harpal Singh Arora and several contractors. Seized materials, including crucial documents and electronic evidence, will contribute to ongoing inquiries, as authorities continue to explore corruption and criminal ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

Massive Voter Coverage Achieved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision

 India
2
Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

Developing Nations Demand Action at G20 Summit

 South Africa
3
Tamil Nadu Election Preparation: Enumeration Forms Distribution Nears Completion

Tamil Nadu Election Preparation: Enumeration Forms Distribution Nears Comple...

 India
4
Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025