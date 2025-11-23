Chhattisgarh's Corruption Crackdown: Unraveling Massive Liquor and DMF Scams

Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) launched an extensive operation on Sunday, targeting 19 locations to probe suspected scams involving liquor and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). These investigations trace back to revelations during the previous Congress administration, according to officials.

The liquor scam case broke open with searches spanning eight locations, including key districts like Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, and Bastar, noted an ACB/EOW official. Premises linked to retired IAS officers Anil Tuteja and Niranjan Das have been scrutinized, as both are arrested suspects in the liquor scandal.

In parallel, the DMF case led to raids at 11 locations across Raipur, Bilaspur, Surguja, Kondagaon, Balrampur, and Dhamtari. This investigation targets properties associated with Harpal Singh Arora and several contractors. Seized materials, including crucial documents and electronic evidence, will contribute to ongoing inquiries, as authorities continue to explore corruption and criminal ties.

