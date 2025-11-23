Left Menu

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expressed relief after India's Ministry of Home Affairs withdrew the proposed bill affecting Chandigarh. The bill sought to grant Chandigarh special status, inciting backlash from Punjab leaders. The central decision appeased Punjab's demand for consultation in future regional governance changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:30 IST
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has openly welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to retract a proposed bill concerning Chandigarh, emphasizing the importance of consulting Punjab's populace in future decisions.

This development follows the MHA's recent clarification that it does not intend to introduce the controversial bill in the upcoming Parliament session. The bill, which was listed as part of a provisional ten-bill agenda, sought to bring significant constitutional changes to Chandigarh's governance model.

The proposed changes provoked political ire across Punjab, drawing fierce criticism from parties like AAP, Congress, and SAD. They viewed the attempt as an effort by the central government to undermine Punjab's claim over the Union Territory. Historically serving as the joint capital for Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh's administration stirs complex political sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
2
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India
3
Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025