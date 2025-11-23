Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expressed relief after India's Ministry of Home Affairs withdrew the proposed bill affecting Chandigarh. The bill sought to grant Chandigarh special status, inciting backlash from Punjab leaders. The central decision appeased Punjab's demand for consultation in future regional governance changes.
The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has openly welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to retract a proposed bill concerning Chandigarh, emphasizing the importance of consulting Punjab's populace in future decisions.
This development follows the MHA's recent clarification that it does not intend to introduce the controversial bill in the upcoming Parliament session. The bill, which was listed as part of a provisional ten-bill agenda, sought to bring significant constitutional changes to Chandigarh's governance model.
The proposed changes provoked political ire across Punjab, drawing fierce criticism from parties like AAP, Congress, and SAD. They viewed the attempt as an effort by the central government to undermine Punjab's claim over the Union Territory. Historically serving as the joint capital for Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh's administration stirs complex political sensitivities.
