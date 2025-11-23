Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration
Protesters at Delhi's India Gate, demonstrating against air pollution, allegedly attacked police with pepper spray. Three officers were injured and are under treatment. The protest disrupted traffic, and police acted to clear the area. This marks a first-time use of pepper spray on officers during a demonstration.
A group of protesters gathered at India Gate in Delhi to express their anger over escalating air pollution levels became the center of an incident when they allegedly used pepper spray against police personnel.
Three to four police officers were injured and are receiving treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after the altercation, according to officials. The demonstrators, advocating for attention to the 'very poor' air quality in Delhi, reportedly breached police barricades, causing frustrations over blocked emergency services.
The incident marked a significant first, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla noting the unprecedented use of pepper spray against officers managing the protest. The removal of protestors was necessary to prevent traffic disruptions, and legal actions are underway.
