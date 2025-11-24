Left Menu

Devastating Drone Assault in Kharkiv Claims Lives

Russian forces launched a severe drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. The mayor confirmed the attack's impact via Telegram. Kharkiv, near the Russian border, has been repeatedly targeted throughout the conflict. Strikes also occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 04:12 IST
In a devastating escalation of conflict, Russian forces executed a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and wounding several others, according to local officials. The attack was part of a series of targeted strikes that have plagued Kharkiv since the onset of the war.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the grim details on Telegram, confirming the casualties and noting 15 hits in six different areas of the northeastern city. Among those injured were two children, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the assault.

In tandem with the Kharkiv incident, the Dnipropetrovsk region's governor reported additional casualties in Marhanets, highlighting the ongoing and relentless nature of the conflict as Russian aggression continues to impact Ukraine's civilian population adversely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

