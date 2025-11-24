Left Menu

SKM Criticizes New Labour Codes: A Threat to Workers' Rights

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticizes the new labour codes, stating they undermine workers' rights and legalize longer workdays. They argue that most unorganised workers remain unprotected, and the codes restrict trade union activities. The SKM urges action against these laws, calling for protests on November 26.

Updated: 24-11-2025 16:45 IST
  • India

On Monday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticized the new labour codes, describing them as 'unsubstantiated' in terms of ensuring minimum wages and social security for workers. Highlighting that 90% of workers are in the unorganized sector and fall outside these codes, SKM condemned them for restricting workers' rights.

The group argued the new codes negate the ability to form trade unions and impose strict conditions on strikes. Additionally, they legalize a 12-hour workday, counteracting Article 42 of India's Constitution, which guarantees humane work conditions. SKM also questioned the government's claims about the codes' benefits, stating they leave a significant portion of workers without legal protection.

Furthermore, SKM stated units with fewer than 300 workers can bypass permission for layoffs, worsening working conditions for many. With a planned protest on November 26, SKM calls upon the public to oppose these laws, accusing authorities of favoring corporate interests over workers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

