SKM Criticizes New Labour Codes: A Threat to Workers' Rights

On Monday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticized the new labour codes, describing them as 'unsubstantiated' in terms of ensuring minimum wages and social security for workers. Highlighting that 90% of workers are in the unorganized sector and fall outside these codes, SKM condemned them for restricting workers' rights.

The group argued the new codes negate the ability to form trade unions and impose strict conditions on strikes. Additionally, they legalize a 12-hour workday, counteracting Article 42 of India's Constitution, which guarantees humane work conditions. SKM also questioned the government's claims about the codes' benefits, stating they leave a significant portion of workers without legal protection.

Furthermore, SKM stated units with fewer than 300 workers can bypass permission for layoffs, worsening working conditions for many. With a planned protest on November 26, SKM calls upon the public to oppose these laws, accusing authorities of favoring corporate interests over workers' welfare.

