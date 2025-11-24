Tension Mounts as Bengal BLOs Clash Over Work Pressure

Tension escalated in West Bengal as booth-level officers clashed with police outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office. The protest, organized by the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, saw officers carrying locks to symbolize closing the office entrance amid claims of excessive workload during the SIR process.

Protesters rallied against the Election Commission, alleging neglect over their complaints of intense work pressures. The work usually spans over two years but has been condensed into a much shorter period, leading to stress, illness, and reportedly two suicides among officers.

With the enumeration process ongoing until December 4, BLOs, joined by educators, are pushing for intervention and might intensify protests if demands for deadline extensions and support staff aren't met. Concurrently, BLO Oikya Mancha has raised concerns about digitization challenges, seeking additional staffing support.

