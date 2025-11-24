Left Menu

Tension Mounts as Bengal BLOs Clash Over Work Pressure

Booth-level officers in West Bengal clashed with police during a protest against excessive workload claims. The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee organized the demonstration to express grievances over intense work demands during the ongoing SIR process. Calls for immediate intervention and deadline extensions persist amid ongoing protests.

Tension escalated in West Bengal as booth-level officers clashed with police outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office. The protest, organized by the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, saw officers carrying locks to symbolize closing the office entrance amid claims of excessive workload during the SIR process.

Protesters rallied against the Election Commission, alleging neglect over their complaints of intense work pressures. The work usually spans over two years but has been condensed into a much shorter period, leading to stress, illness, and reportedly two suicides among officers.

With the enumeration process ongoing until December 4, BLOs, joined by educators, are pushing for intervention and might intensify protests if demands for deadline extensions and support staff aren't met. Concurrently, BLO Oikya Mancha has raised concerns about digitization challenges, seeking additional staffing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

