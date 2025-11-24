Tragic Love Triangle: Labourer Stabbed to Death
In a tragic incident, a labourer named Riyasat was allegedly stabbed to death after objecting to his wife's extramarital affair. Police investigations reveal the involvement of the wife's lover, leading to arrests and ongoing inquiries into the case.
An alleged extramarital affair took a tragic turn as a labourer was reportedly stabbed to death in New Basti on Ghanshyamdas Marg late Sunday evening.
The police reported that 33-year-old Riyasat was repeatedly stabbed by his wife's alleged lover, as suggested by initial investigations. Authorities have arrested one individual from the three named in the FIR, and efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects.
The victim's cousin explained that the altercation leading to the tragedy occurred when Riyasat returned home and found another man inside, resulting in a deadly confrontation.
