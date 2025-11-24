Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Pension Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a property linked to Satish Kumar, a former Himachal Pradesh government officer. He was convicted of manipulating e-pension software to siphon pension funds into personal accounts.

According to the federal agency, Kumar, while serving as the district treasury officer in Nahan between 2012 and 2018, diverted Rs 1.68 crore intended for 95 pensioners into the bank accounts of himself and his family.

Following investigations triggered by an FIR, the ED found Kumar guilty under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The misappropriated funds were used to purchase a Mohali property now attached under the PMLA.

