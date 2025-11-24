Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Pension Fraud
The Enforcement Directorate has attached a property belonging to a Himachal Pradesh officer who manipulated e-pension software. Satish Kumar diverted Rs 1.68 crore meant for pensioners into personal accounts. Convicted of his crimes, Kumar used the funds to purchase a property, now valued at Rs 1.84 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached a property linked to Satish Kumar, a former Himachal Pradesh government officer. He was convicted of manipulating e-pension software to siphon pension funds into personal accounts.
According to the federal agency, Kumar, while serving as the district treasury officer in Nahan between 2012 and 2018, diverted Rs 1.68 crore intended for 95 pensioners into the bank accounts of himself and his family.
Following investigations triggered by an FIR, the ED found Kumar guilty under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The misappropriated funds were used to purchase a Mohali property now attached under the PMLA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in IRCTC Corruption Case as Key Figures Face Trial
Vijay Launches Fresh Attack on DMK Over Allegations of Dynasty Politics and Corruption
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave
West Bengal Governor Pledges a Revitalized, Corruption-Free State
Chhattisgarh's Corruption Crackdown: Unraveling Massive Liquor and DMF Scams