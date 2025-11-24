Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Family Honor Over Love

A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly by her brother and uncle for marrying against family wishes. The girl, who married on September 30, was allegedly strangled and thrown under a train on November 16. Her brother has been arrested, while police are searching for her uncle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:49 IST
Tragic Tale: Family Honor Over Love
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her brother and uncle for marrying against her family's wishes, according to local police reports.

The victim, identified as Preeti, had married Abhishek Yadav on September 30 and was living with her in-laws. However, her family allegedly coerced her to meet them at her maternal home on November 16, resulting in her tragic death. Her brother has been arrested, while a manhunt for her uncle is underway.

The arrest of Arya Kumar Yadav, the girl's brother, was made as police continue efforts to locate her uncle, who remains at large following the grisly crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
2
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India
3
Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

 India
4
NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025