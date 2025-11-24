Tragic Tale: Family Honor Over Love

In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her brother and uncle for marrying against her family's wishes, according to local police reports.

The victim, identified as Preeti, had married Abhishek Yadav on September 30 and was living with her in-laws. However, her family allegedly coerced her to meet them at her maternal home on November 16, resulting in her tragic death. Her brother has been arrested, while a manhunt for her uncle is underway.

The arrest of Arya Kumar Yadav, the girl's brother, was made as police continue efforts to locate her uncle, who remains at large following the grisly crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)