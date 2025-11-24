Left Menu

Cyber Security Bureau Saves Doctor from Elaborate Digital Scam

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau thwarted a digital extortion scheme, rescuing an 80-year-old doctor and his family from cyber fraudsters posing as CBI officials. The scammers coerced the family into revealing bank details through intimidation. Quick action by local police averted financial loss and mitigated psychological harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:50 IST
Cyber Security Bureau Saves Doctor from Elaborate Digital Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) successfully thwarted a digital extortion plot that ensnared an 80-year-old doctor and his family. The scheme was crafted by cyber criminals masquerading as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who held the family in a so-called 'digital arrest' for three grueling days.

Fraudsters employed WhatsApp video calls to dupe the elderly doctor, his daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, falsely alleging a criminal link with a bank account in Mumbai. The perpetrators demanded prolonged video call contact and coerced the family into revealing full financial details, almost inciting a premature break of the doctor's fixed deposits.

Suspicion grew when the doctor stopped attending his nursing home, prompting an assistant to alert authorities. Swift intervention by TGCSB's cyber crime unit, led by Deputy SP Ashok Babu, terminated the fraudulent communication. TGCSB's ongoing technical probe aims to dismantle the fraud network, emphasizing the need for public vigilance against such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
2
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India
3
Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

 India
4
NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025