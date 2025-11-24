Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage

A man driving a stolen vehicle caused chaos in Tokyo on Monday, mowing down pedestrians and killing an elderly man, police confirmed. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, adhering to protocol, withheld details about the condition of others injured in the incident.

The 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody for stealing the car from a business parking lot. He fled the scene, prompting a police chase that ended in his arrest. While hit-and-run charges are anticipated, they haven't been officially filed as yet.

The car, reportedly from a dealership, was used when stolen, though police declined to affirm these media claims. The unfortunate event unfolded on a national holiday, amplifying its impact on the community.

