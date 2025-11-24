Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage
A man in Tokyo drove a stolen car into pedestrians, killing one elderly man and injuring others. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested for vehicle theft after fleeing the scene. Police are investigating further charges. Details about the victims' conditions remain unclear.
- Country:
- Japan
A man driving a stolen vehicle caused chaos in Tokyo on Monday, mowing down pedestrians and killing an elderly man, police confirmed. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, adhering to protocol, withheld details about the condition of others injured in the incident.
The 37-year-old male suspect was taken into custody for stealing the car from a business parking lot. He fled the scene, prompting a police chase that ended in his arrest. While hit-and-run charges are anticipated, they haven't been officially filed as yet.
The car, reportedly from a dealership, was used when stolen, though police declined to affirm these media claims. The unfortunate event unfolded on a national holiday, amplifying its impact on the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage on a National Holiday
Chaotic Tokyo Incident: Car Plows Through Crowd on National Holiday
Market Turmoil Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Holiday Consumer Outlook
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring
Global Market Jitters: Holiday Trading and Yen Watch