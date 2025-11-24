Left Menu

Gujarat Police's Massive Crackdown on Historical Anti-National Cases

The Gujarat Police verified over 31,000 individuals accused of anti-national activities in the past 30 years. Out of these, 11,880 are still residing at their given addresses, while 2,326 have died. The police plan further investigations for those not found at their registered addresses.

In an unprecedented move, the Gujarat Police have concluded a rigorous verification process involving over 31,000 individuals booked for anti-national activities over the past three decades. According to Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, this extensive drive aimed to identify present-day threats among those previously charged.

The sweeping review discovered that of 31,834 charged individuals, 11,880 remain at their registered addresses while 2,326 have passed away. The process was intensified after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad foiled a conspiracy to orchestrate a terrorist attack in the national capital, Delhi.

Given the recent incidents, the police are committed to updating and expanding their list of anti-national elements and are gearing up for the next phase of the search for those not found during the initial round of verification. Comprehensive investigations are set to determine the current activities of these individuals.

