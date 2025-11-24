Left Menu

Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

Gurugram police arrested two individuals from Hisar for recruiting and trafficking Indian nationals to Myanmar, exploiting them for cyber-fraud operations allegedly led by Chinese-origin individuals. The suspects lured victims with job promises in Thailand, then forced them into fraudulent activities in Myanmar, earning commissions in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:22 IST
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Gurugram police have arrested two men in Hisar for allegedly recruiting and trafficking Indian nationals to Myanmar for cyber-fraud activities managed by Chinese-origin individuals, officials reported on Monday.

The suspects—Sandeep, 24, from Harita village, and Mukul, 26, from Mahaveer Colony—were identified among Indian repatriates rescued from cyber slavery in Myanmar on November 10. The arrests were made following a complaint by a man whose brother was deceived and coerced into cyber fraud.

The duo allegedly lured victims with job offers in Thailand, only to transport them to Myanmar for illegal activities. Police registered an FIR at the Manesar cybercrime station after a complainant's brother was threatened and duped of Rs 4 lakh. Both suspects are in custody, with further investigation underway, ACP Priyanshu Dewan stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

