From Crime to Motherhood: The Controversial Journey of Muskan
Muskan, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput and concealing his body, gave birth to a baby girl in Meerut jail. Despite her family's absence, security has increased around the hospital where she delivered. The case involves intricate details of a planned murder with her alleged lover Sahil Shukla.
In a dramatic twist to a chilling murder case, Muskan, currently incarcerated in Meerut jail for the gruesome murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, has given birth to a baby girl. The delivery took place at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, raising security concerns given the case's high profile.
According to Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma, Muskan was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night due to intense labor pain. Dr. Shakun Singh, head of the Obstetrics Department, confirmed that both the mother and the child, weighing 2.4 kg, are healthy following the normal delivery.
Security measures have been heightened around the hospital, with police maintenance and special instructions issued for safety and record-keeping. Muskan, along with her alleged lover Sahil Shukla, was arrested after conspiring and executing Saurabh's murder, a plot stemming from their illicit affair.
