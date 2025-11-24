Left Menu

Fatal Dispute Over Cigarette Lighter in Nagpur

A 33-year-old man, Sushilkumar Gedam, was killed in Nagpur after a dispute over a cigarette lighter. As he and a friend refused to share a lighter, they were attacked by a group of unidentified individuals. Gedam was killed, while his friend was critically injured. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:56 IST
A 33-year-old man, identified as Sushilkumar Gedam, was tragically killed in Nagpur city on Sunday. The incident involved a confrontation over a cigarette lighter, confirming reports from local police.

The altercation occurred at the Bina Sangam area under the jurisdiction of Khaparkheda police station. Gedam and his associate, Ashish Gondane, also 33, were returning from swimming when a group of four to five strangers requested a lighter. The pair's refusal led to a heated exchange, escalating into violence.

The suspects attacked Gedam and his friend with stones and knives, resulting in Gedam's death and leaving Gondane critically injured. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

