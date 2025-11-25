Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Kyiv Under Attack

Russian forces launched a significant attack on Kyiv, causing fires in residential buildings and resulting in one fatality. The strikes, incorporating drones and missiles, prompted air alerts and disruptions to utilities. Seventeen people were rescued amid substantial damage in targeted city districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early Tuesday morning. Fires erupted in at least two residential buildings, leaving one person dead.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, reported that the attacks, which began just after 1 a.m. (2300 GMT Monday), injured seven others. A combination of drones and missiles was used, prompting an air alert around 5 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Emergency services rushed to control severe damage in afflicted areas, including a high-rise hit on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Rescue efforts saved seventeen people, as utility disruptions affected power and water supplies citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

