Governor's On-Site Review Amid Reverse Migration Concerns

In light of the ongoing reports of reverse migration involving illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose embarked on a visit to Murshidabad on Tuesday morning to assess the situation firsthand.

The move follows Governor Bose's earlier visit to the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas district, where he engaged in discussions with local residents and senior BSF officials to get a clearer understanding of the situation.

Staying overnight at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the governor traveled via the Hazardwari Express from Ranaghat to Murshidabad. He plans to engage with the locals, meet with district authorities, and review administrative readiness in vulnerable zones as the special intensive revision of electoral rolls unfolds across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)