Left Menu

Pro-Maoist Slogans at Anti-Pollution Protest Trigger Legal Action in Delhi

Delhi Police have filed charges against protesters for chanting pro-Maoist slogans and using pepper spray on officers during a demonstration at India Gate. The protesters face multiple charges, including those against national integration. The protest, initially for clean air, escalated into legal action involving 22 individuals in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:25 IST
Pro-Maoist Slogans at Anti-Pollution Protest Trigger Legal Action in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have charged a group of protesters with 'imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration' after they allegedly chanted pro-Maoist slogans and used pepper spray at officers during an anti-pollution demonstration at India Gate.

Two separate FIRs were registered: one at the Kartavya Path police station against six individuals and another at the Sansad Marg police station against 17 people. As stated by police, the additional charges relate to chants that praised slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

Security forces had previously engaged in a confrontation that led to the killings of Hidma and five others. During the protest, despite police warnings, demonstrators disrupted traffic and some used pepper spray, resulting in injuries to officers and subsequent judicial charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

 France
2
China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

 China
3
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
4
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025