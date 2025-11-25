Left Menu

Arms Smuggling Ring Busted: Three Arrested in Tripura

Three individuals, including a suspected arms smuggler from Bihar, were arrested in West Tripura district. The police recovered two country-made pistols and magazines from their possession. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins and intended recipients of the firearms.

Updated: 25-11-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:06 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, three individuals, including a suspected smuggler from Bihar, have been arrested in the Bypass area of West Tripura district. The arrests took place on Monday night during routine police patrols.

Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, addressing the media, confirmed that two country-made pistols and four magazines were recovered from the suspects, who were detained on suspicion of plotting a crime. The investigation aims to uncover the source of the firearms and their intended recipients. Authorities have registered a case against the accused.

In addition to the firearms, three mobile phones were confiscated, potentially providing crucial leads. The suspects include Samarendra Debbarma and Tinku Debbarma, both residents of Barkathal in West Tripura. The police are delving deeper into the network to prevent further criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

