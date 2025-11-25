Congress Revisits Ambedkar's Historic Draft Constitution Resolution

On Tuesday, the Congress reflected on the historic moment 76 years ago when BR Ambedkar moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly to formally adopt the draft Constitution. The party alleged that the RSS has been attacking both Ambedkar and the Constitution since that time.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh recalled Ambedkar's tribute to the Congress for maintaining order and discipline while drafting the Constitution, which he articulated in a significant closing speech before moving the resolution.

Ramesh emphasized that Ambedkar's speech is considered among the greatest of the 20th century. Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26, honors the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution in 1949.