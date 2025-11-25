Left Menu

Pakistan Security Forces Achieve Major Victory Against TTP Terrorists

Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized 22 terrorists from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorism from the country, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commending the forces for their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:09 IST
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Pakistan's security forces have killed 22 terrorists from the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district. The operation was conducted based on intelligence about terrorist presence in the region bordering North Waziristan, as detailed by the Military Media Wing.

The operation reportedly involved an intense exchange of fire, resulting in the elimination of TTP members labeled as 'khawarij' by the state. Following the operation, a sanitisation process is underway to ensure any remaining threats are eradicated. The ISPR emphasized the resolve to continue the counter-terrorism campaign at full force.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces' accomplishments, highlighting the broader support of the nation in the fight against terrorism. This operation comes amid a rise in terror activities following the TTP's ceasefire withdrawal with the government last November, including a recent attack on the Federal Constabulary's headquarters in Peshawar.

