Officials Halt Child Marriage in Maharashtra

Authorities successfully halted a planned child marriage involving a 16-year-old girl in Murbad, Thane district, Maharashtra, as reported by a child welfare officer on Tuesday.

District Child Welfare Officer Ramkrishna Reddy informed PTI that officials counseled the families of the girl and the bridegroom, warning them about the legal consequences of marrying a minor.

He stated that the district administration received an alert regarding the impending marriage on November 23, prompting officials to expedite their response to the location.

(With inputs from agencies.)