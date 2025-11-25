Delhi Police Busts Gadget Swapping Gang, Arrests Two Members
Delhi Police arrested two individuals involved in a scheme to replace expensive electronic gadgets with fakes, causing significant losses to a warehouse. The gang, including a delivery agent, targeted high-value items such as smartwatches and earpods. Efforts to apprehend other suspects are ongoing.
Delhi Police have arrested two individuals connected to a criminal syndicate involved in swapping expensive electronic gadgets for counterfeit items, resulting in a significant financial loss of Rs 8.5 lakh to a warehouse.
Among those apprehended are Umesh, a 22-year-old delivery agent, and Sunny Kumar, aged 23, identified as a gang member. The authorities recovered six devices, including three smartwatches and three earpods, and seized fake gadgets allegedly used in the fraudulent operation.
The case gained attention on November 15 when warehouse owner Sunny Kushwah filed an e-FIR. The suspects allegedly transported stolen goods to Samastipur, Bihar, where they were distributed by an associate.
