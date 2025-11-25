Russian Forces Capture Ivanopillia Amidst Strikes
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Ivanopillia in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The ministry reported a 'massive strike' targeting energy and military facilities in Ukraine, highlighting ongoing tensions and military actions in the region.
Updated: 25-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:09 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that its forces have successfully taken control of the settlement of Ivanopillia, located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
The announcement was coupled with reports of a 'massive strike' orchestrated by Russian forces, targeting key energy and military installations within Ukraine.
This development underscores the escalating conflict and continued military engagements between Russia and Ukraine.
