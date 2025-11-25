Left Menu

Celebrating the Indian Constitution: Tamil Nadu's Statewide Preamble Reading

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a statewide initiative to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. On November 26, the Preamble will be read aloud across government and educational establishments. Additional activities focusing on constitutional values include elocution, seminars, and quizzes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has mandated a statewide reading of the Indian Constitution's Preamble across government and educational institutions on November 26. This initiative marks the 76th anniversary of the Constitution Act.

The government encourages activities like elocution, seminars, and quizzes that focus on constitutional principles to further engage community participation.

Highlighting the Constitution as a masterpiece by B R Ambedkar, the announcement underscores persistent efforts towards social justice, equality, and welfare, citing initiatives aimed at enhancing women's and children's rights in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

