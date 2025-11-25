Celebrating the Indian Constitution: Tamil Nadu's Statewide Preamble Reading

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has mandated a statewide reading of the Indian Constitution's Preamble across government and educational institutions on November 26. This initiative marks the 76th anniversary of the Constitution Act.

The government encourages activities like elocution, seminars, and quizzes that focus on constitutional principles to further engage community participation.

Highlighting the Constitution as a masterpiece by B R Ambedkar, the announcement underscores persistent efforts towards social justice, equality, and welfare, citing initiatives aimed at enhancing women's and children's rights in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)