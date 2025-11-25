Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Passport Dispute at Shanghai Airport

An Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was briefly detained in Shanghai, sparking diplomatic tensions. Her passport, deemed 'invalid' by Chinese officials citing her birthplace, led to India's strong protest. China maintains actions were lawful, highlighting territorial disputes. The incident raises sovereignty concerns for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:16 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Passport Dispute at Shanghai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has denied allegations that its immigration officials harassed an Indian woman at Shanghai airport, stating that they acted according to the law.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, traveling from London to Japan, was allegedly held for 18 hours because her passport listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

India responded with a sharp diplomatic protest, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is 'indisputably' Indian territory, while China reiterated its claim over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025