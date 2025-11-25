Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Passport Dispute at Shanghai Airport
An Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was briefly detained in Shanghai, sparking diplomatic tensions. Her passport, deemed 'invalid' by Chinese officials citing her birthplace, led to India's strong protest. China maintains actions were lawful, highlighting territorial disputes. The incident raises sovereignty concerns for both nations.
China has denied allegations that its immigration officials harassed an Indian woman at Shanghai airport, stating that they acted according to the law.
Pema Wangjom Thongdok, traveling from London to Japan, was allegedly held for 18 hours because her passport listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.
India responded with a sharp diplomatic protest, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is 'indisputably' Indian territory, while China reiterated its claim over the region.
