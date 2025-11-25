Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Passport Dispute at Shanghai Airport

China has denied allegations that its immigration officials harassed an Indian woman at Shanghai airport, stating that they acted according to the law.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, traveling from London to Japan, was allegedly held for 18 hours because her passport listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

India responded with a sharp diplomatic protest, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is 'indisputably' Indian territory, while China reiterated its claim over the region.

