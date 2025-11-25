Controversy Erupts Over End of Myanmar TPS
Rights groups have criticized the Trump administration's decision to end temporary protected status (TPS) for Myanmar citizens, despite ongoing civil unrest and potential UN war crimes charges against its military leader. The decision could impact as many as 4,000 people currently residing in the US.
Rights groups have sharply criticized the Trump administration's move to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Myanmar citizens, describing the decision as premature given the ongoing civil conflict in the country.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the end of TPS citing "notable progress in governance and stability," pointing to planned elections and supposed ceasefire agreements. However, many observers consider these claims misleading, labeling the upcoming elections as fraudulent due to the military's crackdown on opposition.
The decision, affecting up to 4,000 individuals, may force many to return to a country still grappling with armed conflict and accusations of human rights abuses under the current regime. John Sifton of Human Rights Watch criticized the decision, stating that it ignores the violent reality in Myanmar.
