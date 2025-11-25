Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Panic After Fire Erupts at Judge's Residence

A fire broke out at the rented home of ADJ Gyanendra Tripathi during morning prayers, causing panic. The fire, possibly due to a short-circuit, destroyed household items but resulted in no injuries. Prompt action by fire officials prevented the spread to nearby houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:47 IST
A fire erupted at the rented home of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Gyanendra Tripathi, creating chaos in the locality. The blaze started during morning prayers, reportedly from the prayer room, and rapidly spread.

Madhulika Tripathi noticed sparks in the prayer room that quickly caused an inferno. The inverter caught fire first, engulfing household articles like a washing machine and a geyser. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as the fire consumed the possessions.

Chief Fire Officer Manu Sharma confirmed that fire tenders arrived within minutes, containing the blaze before it could inflict more damage. Initial reports suggest a short-circuit as the trigger, though an investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

