Left Menu

Decades of Growth Devastated: Gaza's Economic Collapse Amidst Conflict

A U.N. report reveals the catastrophic collapse of the Palestinian economy in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank due to prolonged conflict and economic restrictions. The economy contracted by 30% in 2024 compared to 2022, marking the worst decline since 1972. Recovery is expected to take decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:33 IST
Decades of Growth Devastated: Gaza's Economic Collapse Amidst Conflict

A recent United Nations report highlights a devastating economic collapse in the Palestinian territories, attributing it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and economic restrictions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian economy has seen a dramatic 30% contraction from 2022 to 2024, according to the U.N. Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD). This marks the steepest decline since data collection began in 1972, significantly affecting both Gaza and the West Bank. Experts emphasize the massive scale of damage and predict a recovery period stretching over several decades.

Economic conditions remain dire in Gaza, with per capita GDP at just $161 annually, making it the lowest globally. Meanwhile, the West Bank's downturn is exacerbated by increased settler violence and restrictive policies hampering movement and economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka
4
Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025