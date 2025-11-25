Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Gangster-Branded Apparel
Three men were arrested in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district for selling jackets featuring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name. The arrests are part of efforts to deter the glorification of criminals. Police seized 35 jackets and emphasized that promoting gangsters misleads youth and encourages crime.
In a significant crackdown on the glorification of criminal figures, Rajasthan Police have detained three individuals for allegedly selling jackets emblazoned with the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The arrests took place in the Kotputli-Behror district, as police target those who promote criminals in any form. A raid conducted by the police team at a shop in City Plaza, Kotputli, led to the seizure of 35 jackets bearing the gangster's name.
The accused have been identified as Krishan alias Guddu, Sanjay Saini, and Suresh Chand Sharma, residents of the area. SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi stated that glorifying criminals only encourages crime and misleads youth, vowing continued action against such activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
