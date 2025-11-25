Ramaphosa Calls for Stronger Global Multilateralism and UN Reform at AU–EU Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa’s firm commitment to multilateral cooperation as the most effective mechanism to address global instability, inequality and historical injustices. Speaking at the 7th African Union–European Union Summit in Luanda, Angola, the President urged African and European leaders to strengthen collective action, uphold international law and champion reforms that give developing nations a more influential role in global governance.

The summit, marking 25 years of AU–EU partnership, gathered heads of state, diplomats, and policy experts to discuss shared priorities including global peace, economic relations, migration, trade, digital transformation and Africa’s long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063.

AU Theme Highlights Justice and Reparations

Ramaphosa welcomed this year’s African Union theme — “Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations” — describing it as a powerful reminder of the unfinished work of correcting colonial and structural injustices still shaping global inequalities.

“If we are to address historical injustices and build a better future, we need to reinforce multilateralism,” the President said. He warned that the global system remains under strain due to intensifying geopolitical rivalries that undermine stability and weaken the rules-based international order.

South Africa, he emphasised, remains convinced that global challenges — from conflict to climate change, debt crises to trade imbalances — can only be resolved through a strengthened multilateral framework guided by the principles of the United Nations Charter.

UN Reform: A Cornerstone of Global Equity

The President renewed South Africa’s long-standing call for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council, which he argued remains unrepresentative and outdated.

“More than two thirds of UN General Assembly Member States still do not enjoy permanent representation on the Security Council,” Ramaphosa said. “To ensure the Security Council's credibility and legitimacy, we need to advance Africa's position as per the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.”

These continental positions call for at least two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats for Africa, with full veto powers for permanent members, ensuring Africa has an equal voice on decisions affecting global peace and security.

Ramaphosa said meaningful reform of the global financial architecture and international trade system is also urgently needed to enhance fairness, sustainability and the influence of developing economies.

G20 Outcomes: Trade Inequality and Debt Relief in Focus

Reflecting on the G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted in South Africa days earlier, the President highlighted key issues addressed in the summit declaration: global trade inequality, rising sovereign debt, export declines and shrinking development assistance.

“In the declaration, the leaders reaffirm their commitment to support efforts by low- and middle-income countries to address debt vulnerabilities,” Ramaphosa said.

He noted that the G20 affirmed the importance of a rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core. Leaders also recognised that comprehensive reform of the WTO is essential to ensure the multilateral trading system remains fair, relevant and inclusive.

“When global trade systems are stable and predictable, it gives confidence to governments, assurance to exporters and offers security to workers around the world,” he said.

Ramaphosa stressed that WTO reforms must be development-centred, addressing persistent inequalities and allowing developing nations the policy space needed for industrialisation, value addition and economic diversification.

Strengthening AU–EU Partnership as It Turns 25

With the AU–EU relationship reaching its 25-year milestone, President Ramaphosa called for a renewed partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared priorities and a deep commitment to Africa’s development.

“This is a pivotal moment to jointly champion Africa’s Agenda 2063 and its Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan, with youth and women empowerment at the centre of our efforts,” he said.

He urged both unions to help advance the continent’s social, economic and political integration, reaffirming that a more unified Africa is essential for global influence, economic resilience and long-term stability.

“As we reflect on where we have come from and where we want to go, we must be resolute in working towards deepening the economic, social and political integration of the African continent,” Ramaphosa concluded.

The AU–EU Summit is expected to release a set of joint commitments aimed at strengthening cooperation in peace and security, infrastructure, digital connectivity, climate transition, human development and sustainable trade.