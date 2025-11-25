Regional Power Brokers Meet to Fortify Gaza Ceasefire

Turkey's intelligence chief engaged in critical discussions with his Egyptian counterpart and Qatar's foreign minister in Cairo, focusing on the Gaza ceasefire's second phase.

The trio agreed on the importance of bolstering coordination with the U.S. and the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to uphold the ceasefire, ensuring no further breaches occur.

The meeting also included strategies to address and counter Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, as part of their broader regional security dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)