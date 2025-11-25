Brazil's Supreme Court Concludes Bolsonaro's Case, 27-year Sentence Looms

In a significant judicial development, Brazil's Supreme Court has concluded the coup-plotting case involving former President Jair Bolsonaro. The decision clears the way for the enforcement of a substantial prison sentence.

Bolsonaro faces a sentence of over 27 years, marking a crucial moment in Brazil's political and legal landscape.

While the court has rejected Bolsonaro's appeal, it has yet to determine when the sentence will commence, keeping the nation on edge as details remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)