Brazil's Supreme Court Concludes Bolsonaro's Case, 27-year Sentence Looms
Brazil's Supreme Court has finalized the case against former President Jair Bolsonaro related to coup-plotting. The decision allows the court to enforce a 27-year prison sentence. Details on when Bolsonaro will start serving the sentence have not been disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:15 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
In a significant judicial development, Brazil's Supreme Court has concluded the coup-plotting case involving former President Jair Bolsonaro. The decision clears the way for the enforcement of a substantial prison sentence.
Bolsonaro faces a sentence of over 27 years, marking a crucial moment in Brazil's political and legal landscape.
While the court has rejected Bolsonaro's appeal, it has yet to determine when the sentence will commence, keeping the nation on edge as details remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement