Sudan's Ceasefire Battle: U.S. Mediation Stumbles Amid Tensions

A proposed U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Sudan faces obstacles as neither the army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) formally accepts it, despite no objections to the plan's content. The army sets 'preconditions' considered unattainable by U.S. envoy Massad Boulos.

Meanwhile, accusations fly as the army and RSF blame each other for hostilities, even as international pressure mounts. U.S. President Donald Trump promises intervention, aiming to curb a conflict yielding famine and displacement since April 2023.

RSF's unilateral ceasefire announcement is met with skepticism by rivals, highlighting the fragility of peace efforts. The U.S. and UAE emphasize misinformation as a barrier, urging non-violent resolution amid ongoing humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)