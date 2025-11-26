Left Menu

Sudan's Ceasefire Battle: U.S. Mediation Stumbles Amid Tensions

The United States has proposed a truce between Sudan's warring factions, yet neither the army nor RSF has formally accepted it. While the U.S. seeks mediation, the army raises 'preconditions' the U.S. finds unworkable. President Trump pledges intervention to halt escalating conflict and humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A proposed U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Sudan faces obstacles as neither the army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) formally accepts it, despite no objections to the plan's content. The army sets 'preconditions' considered unattainable by U.S. envoy Massad Boulos.

Meanwhile, accusations fly as the army and RSF blame each other for hostilities, even as international pressure mounts. U.S. President Donald Trump promises intervention, aiming to curb a conflict yielding famine and displacement since April 2023.

RSF's unilateral ceasefire announcement is met with skepticism by rivals, highlighting the fragility of peace efforts. The U.S. and UAE emphasize misinformation as a barrier, urging non-violent resolution amid ongoing humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

