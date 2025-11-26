Left Menu

Taiwan Bolsters Defense with $40 Billion Budget Boost

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, following a high-level security meeting, announced a $40 billion supplementary defense budget to emphasize Taiwan's self-defense commitment. Defense Minister Wellington Koo will present details at a news conference. Significant U.S. arms purchases are planned, reflecting increasing Taiwan-U.S. military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 07:46 IST
Taiwan is set to reinforce its military capabilities with a new $40 billion supplementary defense budget, President Lai Ching-te announced after a high-level security meeting.

The presidential office indicated that Defense Minister Wellington Koo will detail the plans at an upcoming news conference. The budget aims to underscore Taiwan's determination to defend itself amid rising regional tensions.

In a Washington Post op-ed, President Lai revealed plans for significant new U.S. arms acquisitions, highlighting enhanced military collaboration between Taiwan and the United States.

