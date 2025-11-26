Religious Freedom Under Fire: Challenges Facing Pakistan's Minorities

A key US Senator has expressed alarm over the persistent suppression of religious freedom and discriminatory policies faced by minority groups in Pakistan. A recent report by Pakistan's preeminent human rights organization highlights an alarming rise in violence against religious minorities, including incidents of forced conversions and underage marriages affecting Hindu and Christian girls. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch condemned the situation in a social media post, pointing out the use of blasphemy laws to stifle minority rights.

The report, 'Streets of Fear: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2024/25,' by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), details cases of suppression against minorities, notably Ahmadis, Hindus, and Christians. Senator Risch decried an atmosphere of intolerance fueled by unchecked mob violence, hate speech, and arbitrary arrests, prompting calls for governmental action.

The HRCP emphasized the growing influence of extremist elements leading to hate speech against public figures and a shrinking civic space. Recommendations include forming an inquiry commission based on National Commission for Human Rights findings and enhancing police capabilities in crowd management and intelligence, aimed at safeguarding minority groups from escalating violence.