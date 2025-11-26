Left Menu

Religious Freedom Under Fire: Challenges Facing Pakistan's Minorities

A US Senator has expressed concern about Pakistan's ongoing suppression of religious freedom for minorities. A recent report highlights rising violence against minorities, forced conversions, and intolerance. Senator Risch calls for increased protection and accountability, urging Pakistan to address discrimination and improve law enforcement training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:01 IST
Religious Freedom Under Fire: Challenges Facing Pakistan's Minorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A key US Senator has expressed alarm over the persistent suppression of religious freedom and discriminatory policies faced by minority groups in Pakistan. A recent report by Pakistan's preeminent human rights organization highlights an alarming rise in violence against religious minorities, including incidents of forced conversions and underage marriages affecting Hindu and Christian girls. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch condemned the situation in a social media post, pointing out the use of blasphemy laws to stifle minority rights.

The report, 'Streets of Fear: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2024/25,' by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), details cases of suppression against minorities, notably Ahmadis, Hindus, and Christians. Senator Risch decried an atmosphere of intolerance fueled by unchecked mob violence, hate speech, and arbitrary arrests, prompting calls for governmental action.

The HRCP emphasized the growing influence of extremist elements leading to hate speech against public figures and a shrinking civic space. Recommendations include forming an inquiry commission based on National Commission for Human Rights findings and enhancing police capabilities in crowd management and intelligence, aimed at safeguarding minority groups from escalating violence.

TRENDING

1
India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

 India
2
In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'Viksit Bharat' goal during this 'Amrit Kaal': VP Radhakrishnan.

In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'V...

 India
3
Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

 Global
4
Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025