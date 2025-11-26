Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

A tragic incident has unfolded in Mumbai, where the police have arrested a man accused of driving a woman to suicide through blackmail and threats of publicizing her edited obscene pictures on social media.

The victim had been in regular contact with the suspect, Sanjayraj Vishwakarma, who allegedly exploited their relationship to manipulate and extort money from her. Despite a formal warning from the police and attempts by the victim's parents to distance her from the accused, the harassment persisted, causing severe mental distress.

The young woman's ordeal came to a heartbreaking conclusion when she ended her life on November 15. Authorities responded swiftly to her family's renewed plea, arresting the suspect and charging him with blackmail, extortion, and abetment of suicide.