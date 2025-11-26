Left Menu

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly blackmailing a woman by threatening to circulate her morphed obscene images, leading to her suicide. Despite efforts to stop him, the harassment continued, culminating in her tragic death and his subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:28 IST
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Mumbai, where the police have arrested a man accused of driving a woman to suicide through blackmail and threats of publicizing her edited obscene pictures on social media.

The victim had been in regular contact with the suspect, Sanjayraj Vishwakarma, who allegedly exploited their relationship to manipulate and extort money from her. Despite a formal warning from the police and attempts by the victim's parents to distance her from the accused, the harassment persisted, causing severe mental distress.

The young woman's ordeal came to a heartbreaking conclusion when she ended her life on November 15. Authorities responded swiftly to her family's renewed plea, arresting the suspect and charging him with blackmail, extortion, and abetment of suicide.

