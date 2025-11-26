Left Menu

Jharkhand Celebrates Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold National Ideals

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar emphasizes the role of the Constitution in national progress. Celebrations included government functions and a Congress-led symposium, urging citizens to uphold justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Constitution Day, observed annually, commemorates the 1949 adoption of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:17 IST
Jharkhand Celebrates Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold National Ideals
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Wednesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democratic progress.

During the Constitution Day celebrations, government officials read the Preamble, and Congress members, led by Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, commemorated the event by pledging to protect the Constitution.

Across the state, symposiums and ceremonies marked the observance, reflecting on the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that define the nation's foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

Legal Battle for Employment Rights of Project-Affected Persons

 India
2
Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset Management

Seviora Group's Strategic Move: Integrating Pavilion Capital to Expand Asset...

 Singapore
3
Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out for Tulip Siddiq

Alarming Challenges in Bangladesh's Legal Proceedings: UK Lawyers Speak Out ...

 United Kingdom
4
Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

Maersk Pauses Red Sea Sailings: No Timeline for Gemini Network Resumption

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025