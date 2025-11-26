Jharkhand Celebrates Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold National Ideals

In a statement on Wednesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar highlighted the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democratic progress.

During the Constitution Day celebrations, government officials read the Preamble, and Congress members, led by Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, commemorated the event by pledging to protect the Constitution.

Across the state, symposiums and ceremonies marked the observance, reflecting on the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that define the nation's foundation.

