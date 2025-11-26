India's Path to Development: A Constitution-Led Journey
Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, emphasized at a Constitution Day event the pivotal role of adhering to the Constitution to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. Celebrations, led by President Droupadi Murmu, included digitization of the Constitution in nine languages and highlighted its foundational significance.
On Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that India could achieve developed nation status by 2047 if the Constitution is rigorously followed. Speaking at 'Samvidhan Sadan,' he underscored the document's foundation laid in 1949 for India's vibrant democracy.
Birla highlighted that embracing the Constitution's values is crucial to creating a future India exemplifying development, unity, and humanity. The Constitution, evolving since its 1949 adoption, remains a live document addressing every citizen's needs.
President Droupadi Murmu spearheaded the celebrations, launching the Constitution in nine languages. The event, held in the historic Central Hall, also unveiled a commemorative booklet showcasing the original Constitution's calligraphy, reflecting the document's enduring importance.
