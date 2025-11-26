Left Menu

Slovakia Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Initiative

Slovakia expresses support for U.S. President Trump's peace plan for Ukraine and urges European partners to cooperate. Slovakia's foreign ministry emphasizes the importance of participation from all parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

26-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia has announced its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ahead of a scheduled discussion among European Union foreign ministers, Slovakia's foreign ministry has emphasized the necessity for collaboration among European partners in this diplomatic endeavor.

The Slovak foreign ministry articulated the critical need for involvement from all factions engaged in the ongoing dispute between Russia and Ukraine. The ministry underscored the importance of unity and diplomatic engagement as essential elements for the success of any peace talks.

This statement arrives as EU foreign ministers prepare for a planned communication, highlighting the escalating international attention on the Russia-Ukraine situation and underlining Slovakia's commitment to resolving the conflict through collective European efforts.

