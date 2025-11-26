Ukraine's military issued a warning on Wednesday, describing a 'difficult' situation at a crucial southern section of the frontline. Russian forces have made recent advancements in this area, exerting pressure on Ukrainian defenses.

The military's general staff reported intense battles for control over the region. The focus is near Huliaipole, a strategically important town where Russian troops have steadily intensified their efforts.

Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian forces have successfully maintained supply lines, ensuring that they are not surrounded. Communication with frontline soldiers is ongoing, and efficient logistics have allowed for the evacuation of the wounded.

