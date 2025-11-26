Left Menu

Lt Governor's Vision for a Just and Unified Jammu & Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has emphasized his commitment to improving the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir's citizens. During the Constitution Day celebrations, he noted significant progress, highlighting the full applicability of the Constitution in 2019 and the end of practices rewarding separatists. His focus remains on equity and social justice.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha underscored his commitment to enhancing the lives of Jammu and Kashmir inhabitants, aiming to eradicate discrimination and injustice while dismantling terror networks from day one.

During Constitution Day celebrations, he declared that rewarding separatists and harassing patriots are practices of the past, thanks to a constitutional commitment initiated in 2019. This shift followed the revocation of Article 370, leading to greater equity and justice.

Sinha emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has honored the dignity of the region, making constitutional provisions fully applicable and reflective of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's ideals.

