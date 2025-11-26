Delhi as the World's Best Capital: Vice President's Vision
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to transform Delhi into the world's best capital city. Speaking at the Constitution Day event, he praised India's progress and emphasized women's leadership. He highlighted the government's efforts in reducing poverty and encouraged constructive legislative discussions.
- Country:
- India
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has set an ambitious vision for Delhi, urging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to elevate it to the best capital city globally. Speaking during the Constitution Day celebrations at the Delhi Assembly, Radhakrishnan emphasized the city's potential and progress.
During the event, he unveiled a coffee table book celebrating Vithalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. The Vice President described the Constitution as a 'living document' that unites India and serves as a beacon on the nation's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.
Praising the central government's achievements over the past decade, especially lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, Radhakrishnan lauded the country's shift towards women-led development, highlighting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a testament to this evolution. He also encouraged legislators to engage actively and constructively through dialogue, debate, and discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity
Red Fort Blast Case Developments: Two Accused Presented in Delhi Court
Celebrating Constitution Day: A Call to Uphold Democratic Ideals
Meghalaya's Blueprint for Development: Regulating Sirens and Expanding Airports
Strengthening the Nation: Constitution Day Celebrations in Haryana