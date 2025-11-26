Delhi as the World's Best Capital: Vice President's Vision

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has set an ambitious vision for Delhi, urging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to elevate it to the best capital city globally. Speaking during the Constitution Day celebrations at the Delhi Assembly, Radhakrishnan emphasized the city's potential and progress.

During the event, he unveiled a coffee table book celebrating Vithalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. The Vice President described the Constitution as a 'living document' that unites India and serves as a beacon on the nation's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

Praising the central government's achievements over the past decade, especially lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, Radhakrishnan lauded the country's shift towards women-led development, highlighting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a testament to this evolution. He also encouraged legislators to engage actively and constructively through dialogue, debate, and discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)